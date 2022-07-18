Summer Celebration at Sky Deck
Celebrate Summer + Del Mar Racing Season
Nothing compares to summer in San Diego; the waves are crashing, the sun is shining, and everyone enjoys all their local eateries have to offer. Sky Deck, San Diego’s favorite culinary destination, provides incredible options for a quick lunch, date night dinner spot, or cocktail bar to continue the fun after a day at the racetrack. This San Diego dining destination houses exceptional restaurants, craft breweries, and North County nightlife all under one roof!
A little-known fact: this venue is similar to a ship with various decks to explore. Sky Deck houses nine different restaurants under one incredible glass roof.
Head up to Brewers Deck and enjoy coastal breezes with craft beers and hard kombucha in true Southern California style. Celebrating its first anniversary, and with summer and Del Mar racing season in full swing, we rounded up some of the most popular spots and specials to try at Sky Deck!
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After a Day at the Racetrack
After a day at the races, keep the evening going at Sky Deck. Only a quick drive from the racetrack, Sky Deck provides local favorites and tastes worldwide. One bet you can guarantee this racing season is sunset views with delicious bites and drinks at Sky Deck.
Understory Bar – The central cocktail bar has become the hub of the venue; it’s where you can sip, see, and celebrate the style of Sky Deck as a whole. Enjoy finely crafted cocktails, nighttime DJs, and a chance to order from the menus of the Sky Deck
General Manager Chance Curtis invites guests to try their most popular cocktail, the Van Dam’s Vanga, made with Herradura reposado tequila, Cointreau, grapefruit, jalapeño, activated charcoal, fresh lime, and serrano bitters with a tajín rim. Understory also offers cocktail options like the uniquely named The Black Back Puffback and The Flying Squirrel. Pair these craft cocktails with an alluring musical vibe for a perfect night after the races.
Enjoy drink specials with Marker’s Mark and Patron at Understory’s Opening Day After Party on Friday, July 22, 2022, starting at 6 pm.
Learn more and view the full menu here.
Craft House – With its modern American cuisine, Craft House offers a chic bar atmosphere with indoor and patio dining within Sky Deck. What’s chicer than a day at the races followed by delicious drinks and dinner?
Some must-try menu items include the Whole Grilled Branzino, Charred Octopus, and Salt Spring Mussels. Craft House uses seafood sustainably sourced from Santa Monica Seafoods for dishes like Local Catch Ceviche and Tuna Tostadas. Pair your dishes with one of their summer cocktails or their signature drink, the Dead Man’s Old Fashioned which is made with WhistlePig 6-year rye whiskey and smoked with cherrywood in their signature cocktail smoke encasement.
Learn more and view the full menu here.
Urbana Mexican Gastronomy – Where the turf meets the surf and the tacos. Urbana shares the authentic offerings of Mexico with farm-fresh, Mexican-inspired plates, and an innovative dining experience. After a day at the races, dive into street tacos ranging from Arrachera Steak covered in guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa, and queso fresco, to Pork Belly paired with house-pickled cucumber, chili oil, and cilantro aioli on a blue corn tortilla. Then wash it down with unique handcrafted cocktails, like their Best-in-San Diego margarita and Paloma.
Join Urbana for an exciting Opening Day After Pony Party on Friday, July 22, 2022, featuring:
• Flecha Azul Tequila Tastings starting at 6 pm
• Live DJ music on their patio starting at 7 pm
• Cocktail specials all night
• Dinner reservations are available on OpenTable and walk-ins are welcome on their indoor/outdoor bar
Learn more about Urbana here.
Ambrogio15 – After the races, gear up for delicious dishes from Ambrogio15’s Milan roots like thin-crust pizza, risotto, an array of pasta, and daily specials created by Executive Chef Patrick Money. In partnership with Michelin-starred Chef Silvio Salmoiraghi, his partner Choi Cheolhyeok, and gastronome Paolo Tucci, experience their five-course gourmet tasting menu. The menu features Italian dishes with global meat and seafood entrees, paired with a vast selection of natural Italian wines and French Champagnes.
While at Understory or Brewers Deck, try appetizers like Chef Patrick’s choice of imported Italian cold cuts and cheeses served with homemade focaccia, marinated artichokes, and olives.
Learn more and view the full menu here.
Brewers Deck – located above Sky Deck is the elevated outdoor Brewers Deck featuring three local craft breweries: Northern Pine Brewing, Rough Draft Brewing Company, and Boochcraft Kombucha. Like Understory, you can order from Sky Deck restaurants with delivery right to your table or bar seat by scanning a unique QR code with your phone. It’s the perfect end cap to a day at the racetrack in Del Mar.
View the array of breweries at the bottom of the page here.
Summer Days
Longer days call for a delicious brunch or afternoon cocktails at Sky Deck. It’s no secret Sky Deck remains not only a local favorite but also the best place to bring out-of-town guests this summer. Enjoy Breakfast or Brunch, Lunch Specials, to-go specials, and a craft beer at Brewers Deck.
Le Parfait Paris – Le Parfait Paris welcomes you to relish French savoir-faire, inviting people to taste the French Art de Vivre and celebrate its Gourmet Parisian heritage. Known for their award-winning desserts, macarons, and pastries, they offer an impressive assortment of savory and sweet fares, all made from scratch. It’s a fabulous place to grab brunch in the morning.
Expect to try delicious Crepes, croissant breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast flights, and French BLT sandwiches paired with a macchiato, latte, or cappuccino, and more at Le Parfait Paris. Local tip: enjoy your brunch outdoors around the outdoor fire pit in Adirondack chairs located just steps away from Le Parfait Paris.
Learn more and view the full menu here.
Glass Box – Lunch in the Glass Box? Sign us up. This Asian coastal-inspired kitchen and bar offers an authentic and unique dining experience. Named the “Glass Box,” Chef and owner Ethan Yang believes transparency is everything. Glass Box takes customers through an infused Asian dining journey, from their very first bite to the mouth-watering presentation of their dessert.
We recommend starting with something to share, the edamame, Zen Wings, or the Seafood Stack which is filled with bluefin tuna, crab, avocado, and mango salsa. Next up are the rolls; enjoy something fresh like their Salmon Lemon Roll or something savory like the Bay Roll, a California roll topped with salmon, baked scallops, and spicy ponzu sauce. Whichever roll you choose, it’ll be packed with robust flavors in every bite.
Learn more and vie the full menu here.
Ambrogio15 – While the Del Mar location of Ambrogio15 provides a more upscale version of the Pacific Beach location, it’s still a wonderful place to get lunch and hang out during the day. Ambrogio15 makes unique Milano gourmet pizza with a special dough recipe, an innovative pizza-making process, high-quality Italian ingredients, a holistic approach to the food and beverage world, and a focus on sustainable agriculture and farming.
For lunch, we love ordering the Insalata Ambrogio, alongside some of our favorite pizzas, like the Burrata e Proscuitto Crudo and the Cinque Formaggi.
Pro tip: If you venture to Sky Deck during the week, try the business lunch special. This includes an appetizer choice of caesar, Caprese, or Ambrogio salad, a main course choice of Pasta Salsiccia e Friarielli, Miami Vice Rigatoni, Pork Belly Spiedo, or Calamari in Porchetta. To finish your meal, complete it with an Italian coffee. This special runs Monday through Thursday from 12 pm-3 pm for $24.99.
Learn more and view the full menu here.
Kiin Extraordinary Thai – Kiin Extraordinary Thai serves up family recipes brought over from Thailand that features both meat and vegetarian options. Kiin offers vegan-friendly options, with all sauces free of fish and oyster sauce and free of dairy products.
The restaurant merges traditional flavor with farm-fresh local ingredients, offering food that is pleasing to the pallet, healthy, and creative. Suppose you’re looking for incredibly authentic Thai food for lunch. In that case, Kiin exercises great care and skill by respecting the artisanship of traditional Thai ingredients, such as hand-pounded papaya salads (Som Tom), Freshly ground curry, and long-simmering sauces. Keep your meal light and fresh with Organic Tofu Spring Rolls and a classic Pad Thai.
Learn more and view the full menu here.
Zizikis Greek Street Food – Zizikis Greek Street Food brings flavors of the Mediterranean coast. A family-owned and operated Greek restaurant combines three generations of passed-down family recipes and techniques to create a chef-driven, fine-casual experience. Fueled by a rich Greek history, they transformed classic street food dishes using modernist techniques to bring elevated street food to the forefront of fine-casual dining.
Made to order, using only the freshest and most flavorful ingredients, Zizikis is the new fine-causal standard. The name ‘Zizikis’ derives from the Greek name for the tangy yogurt sauce, tzatziki sauce, which is used as the dressing for many of their signature menu items, including their iconic Lamb Gyro.
Choose from an array of dishes like their lamb, chicken, salmon, or veggie pitas; the lamb dish is made of a leg of lamb, arugula, onion, tomato, and tzatziki; order your meal the “Papou’s Way” with cucumber, hummus, pickled onion, and feta. Greek feta fries, artichoke hummus and pita, housemade baklava, and cinnamon sugar pitas round out a dining experience paired with beers from Mythos Greek Lager and wines from Daou Sauvignon Blanc to Gascon Malbec.
Learn more and view the full menu here.
Brewers Deck – Picture this: It’s a beautiful day in sunny San Diego. Head up to Brewers Deck; it’s the perfect weather for craft beers with friends, catching the latest sports game on big-screen TVs, and enjoying a fantastic lunch brought to your table.
Brewers Deck features three local breweries: Northern Pine Brewing, Rough Draft Brewing Company, and Boochcraft Kombucha. You can also order from Sky Deck restaurants with delivery to your table or bar seat by scanning a unique QR code with your phone.
Boochcraft prides itself in its organic hard kombucha, and Northern Pine Brewing combines its passion for craft beer with its desire to give back to the community. Rough Draft Brewing Company delivers drink-anywhere brews as unique in character as those who drink them. No matter what counter you end up at, we can guarantee a great-tasting brew in a vibrant, fun environment.
View the array of breweries at the bottom of the page here.
Summer Nights
As the sun sets in San Diego, get ready for happy hour, date night, live DJ music, and plenty of summer cocktails at Sky Deck. This culinary destination creates the perfect place to stay out, grab a delicious meal, and enjoy the summer nightlife.
Casual Dinner:
Marufuku Ramen – This delicious, authentic Japanese restaurant offers the best Tonkatsu ramen. It’s the ideal spot for a casual summer dinner with family or friends. Their milky and umami-rich broth made from boiling pork bones for long hours comes with ultra-thin artisanal noodles to match it perfectly and specially selected ascha shu (pork belly) on top, making it satisfyingly filling! They also have plenty of other dishes including a variety of rice bowls, izakaya-style appetizers, and the best premium beer and sake.
Learn more here.
Kiin Extraordinary Thai – Kiin Extraordinary Thai strives to elevate Thai food and bring fresh perspectives by combining traditional flavors with farm-fresh ingredients. The restaurant offers healthy, creative dishes that are pleasing to your palate in a beautiful setting!
Try the Chef’s Signature Braised Beef Panang Curry, an authentic Thai Crimson-Hued dish that combines bright lemongrass and sweet coconut milk to infuse braised beef with decadent flavor. The plate comes with a bed of steamed green beans and carrots, with your choice of rice on the side.
Learn more and view the full menu here.
Upscale Dinner:
Craft House- Chef-owned and operated by Chef Caesar Huerta, Craft House is a go-to for the ultimate date night to enjoy elevated comfort foods that inspire and deliver strong appeal. While their lunch menu contains similarities to their North Park location with their famous handcrafted burgers and sandwiches, evening dining is slated to showcase an elevated fine dining experience showcasing an array of exquisite seafood options.
Map out your taste pleasures with cocktails like their Fire + Smoke, made with Mezcal Verde Amaras, Real Del Valle Blanco tequila, jalapeño, lime, and pineapple; and the Nautilus Old Fashioned, made with Woodford Reserve, orange bitters, Licor 43, and soda.
Start with the Charred Octopus made with Spanish octopus, pistachio pesto, romesco, fingerling potatoes, sweet peppers, longaniza, crispy chickpeas, micro sorrel, and ninja radish. For a sharable dining experience, order their Signature Herb Butter Tomahawk. This 36-ounce prime tomahawk comes with fingerling potatoes, roasted rainbow carrots, cauliflower puree, bordelaise, and herb butter. Also, try the Whole Grilled Branzino, served with heirloom carrots, fingerling potatoes, charred Meyer lemon, and gremolata salsa verde. Handcrafted “monster burgers” with fun combinations like the Not So Basic made with apple bacon and 20k league sauce or the Shrooms & Truffle made with herb-roasted mushroom medley and black truffle are sure to make your mouth water for more.
Wine Down Wednesdays – Whiskey for you and wine for them, or vice versa! Join Craft House each Wednesday, beginning July 20, 2022, and enjoy $25 off wine bottles, 50% off glasses, and $3 whiskey cocktails. Restrictions apply, see restaurant for full details.
Learn more and view the full menu here.
Urbana Mexican Gastronomy – Urbana Mexican Gastronomy’s eclectic menu is heavily influenced by owner and operator Javier Cuadra’s love of “street food”. With creatively prepared menu items by Chef Ernie Alvarado, Urbana offers gourmet tacos and enchiladas with robust flavors, fresh ceviches, and other plates with traditional flavors and unique handcrafted cocktails to complement their menu.
The Mole Enchiladas are a must order. Sweet meets savory with shredded chicken, melted Oaxaca cheese with house mole, avocado, crema, radish, and micro cilantro. Urbana combines incredible flavors for amazing tacos like the Gobernador, a grilled shrimp taco with serrano, onion, and melted cheese on a crispy corn tortilla. Take advantage of Hora Feliz, Urbana’s happy hour menu with food and drink specials available Tuesday through Friday from 4 pm to 6 pm and Saturday through Sunday from 2 pm to 4 pm. Enjoy Taco Tuesday specials available on Tuesdays from 4 pm to close. Visit Urbana Mexican Gastronomy for elevated Mexican dining.
Learn more here.
Glass Box – Get the best table in town with the Glass Box experience. Glass Box is an intimate dining experience in a glass-encased setting. You will find yourself in the nucleus of Glass Box, which represents respect for the art of sushi. Guests will have a chance to meet Glass Box’s Sushi Chefs and will be served Yakatori, sushi, and other Asian coastal-inspired small bites. If you want to leave your meal in the hands of the chefs, Omakase is also available.
Our must-order recommendations this summer include the Poke Nacho made with tuna and salmon over wonton chips with spicy mayo and sweet soy ginger sauce. Additionally, try decadent sushi rolls like the Samurai Roll, shrimp tempura, and spicy tuna roll topped with seared salmon, avocado, mayonnaise, and eel sauce. Their new summer menu also features new riceless rolls. Pair your dishes with their summer cocktails and finish the meal with the Matcha Cake that looks as beautiful as it tastes.
Learn more and view the full menu here.
Understory Bar – The Understory of the forest is where the party is; between the canopy and the forest floor, this layer, although devoid of much light, hosts an array of plant and animal life. In the spirit of this most exciting section of the forest, Understory at Sky Deck hosts the most prolific collection of original cocktails and fine wine served to San Diego’s adventure-seeking community.
Join us and hang out with your friends at Understory before or after dinner at one of our adjoining restaurants. Enjoy a wide selection of cocktails, beer, wine, and the upscale experience that comes while at Understory.
Learn more and view the full menu here.
Sky Deck and Brewers Deck Hours
Sky Deck is open Sunday through Friday from 11 am to 9 pm and Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm. Extended hours vary by location.
Brewers Deck is open on Sunday through Thursday from 12 pm to 9:30 pm, and Friday through Saturday from 12 pm to 10:30 pm. Extended hours vary by location.