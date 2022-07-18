Summer Celebration at Sky Deck

Celebrate Summer + Del Mar Racing Season

Nothing compares to summer in San Diego; the waves are crashing, the sun is shining, and everyone enjoys all their local eateries have to offer. Sky Deck, San Diego’s favorite culinary destination, provides incredible options for a quick lunch, date night dinner spot, or cocktail bar to continue the fun after a day at the racetrack. This San Diego dining destination houses exceptional restaurants, craft breweries, and North County nightlife all under one roof!

A little-known fact: this venue is similar to a ship with various decks to explore. Sky Deck houses nine different restaurants under one incredible glass roof.

Head up to Brewers Deck and enjoy coastal breezes with craft beers and hard kombucha in true Southern California style. Celebrating its first anniversary, and with summer and Del Mar racing season in full swing, we rounded up some of the most popular spots and specials to try at Sky Deck!

ENTER TO WIN a $250 dining experience at Sky Deck. Two winners will be randomly selected. Visit us on Instagram to learn more and enter to win here.